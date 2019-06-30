Kerry Anne Langton

July 10, 1953 – June 14, 2019

Kerry Anne Langton (formerly Megale) passed away peacefully on the evening of June 14, 2019 at her home on Vashon Island, WA with her family at her side. For the previous three and a half years, Kerry had faced metastatic lung cancer with extraordinary strength, courage, and grace.

Born on July 10, 1953 in Pleasanton, CA to Mary Anne and Don Megale, Kerry grew up in Klamath Falls and Corvallis, OR, and Salt Lake City. She graduated in education from Oregon State University in 1975. Teaching would become Kerry's lifelong passion and the professional medium through which she touched lives around the world.

Kerry was managing a dive shop in Medford, OR in 1980 when she met her future husband Nick Langton, who had just returned from the Peace Corps in Nepal. They married four months later, promising each other lives of love and adventure. They would spend the next thirty years living and traveling abroad. As Nick pursued a career in international development, Kerry taught or served on the board of international schools in Sudan, Kenya, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Nepal, and India. She was a creative, energetic, and compassionate early-learning teacher whom parents fought for and students loved.

Kerry and Nick adopted their son Tashi in Nepal in 1988. Six months later Kerry gave birth in Thailand to daughter Farah. They adopted daughter Mercedes in the Philippines in 1999. Their rainbow family grew up in Asia, trekking and scuba diving during school breaks. They spent summer vacations in their small cabin on Vashon, where Kerry turned out gourmet meals on two electric burners for a constant stream of family and friends.

Kerry is survived by her husband Nick Langton of Vashon; their children Tashi Langton (Catherine) of Tacoma, WA, Farah Powell (Connor) of Renton, WA, and Mercedes Langton of Vashon; their grandchildren Mosaic Langton-Gleizes and Rylan Powell; mother Mary Anne Megale of Eagle, ID, father Don Megale of Corvallis, OR, and five siblings: Don Megale, Jr. (Cindy), Mike Megale (Kim), and Rich Megale (Lori) of Eagle; Tony Megale (Jennifer) of Philomath, OR; and Laura Faes (Pat) of Phoenix, AZ.

While Kerry will be forever missed, those she touched will always be buoyed and inspired by her love of life, grounded wisdom, enduring faith, and infectious laugh.

Kerry's memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 16100 115th Avenue SW, Vashon, WA, 98070. Flowers may be sent to the church. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to SCCA, Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 19023, Seattle WA 98109-1023. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with an indication that they are in memory of Kerry Anne Langton. To make a donation by phone, call (206) 606-2070 or (877) 308-3177, or to make an online donation visit the SCCA Donation page at: https://secure.seattecca.org/. Donations made in memory of Kerry will be designated for Lung Cancer Research.