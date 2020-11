Kerry Dial Maughan,November 21, 2020Meridian , Idaho - Kerry Dial Maughan, 69, of Meridian passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, November 28, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. For those who would like to view the services via Zoom, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com for the link. On that site you can also read the obituary or express condolences. 208-467-7300