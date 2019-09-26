Home

More Obituaries for Kevin Gibney
Kevin Andrew Gibney Obituary
Kevin Andrew Gibney
1966-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Gibney, age 52, announces his passing after a sudden heart attack at home on Monday, September 23, 2019.Kevin was born at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, OK on December 2, 1966.He met and married the love of his life, Elaine, in 2007.He enjoyed listening to classic rock, watching movies and always had a love for animals. Kevin had an infectious laugh and loved sending funny texts to those he loved. He would often tell his wife, "Tomorrow is a brand new day; a fresh start." Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy C Gibney. Kevin will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend of 12 years, Elaine of Mountain Home and their puppy, Perry, mother, Sharon Kathol of Kuna, sisters Julie Bradley (Evan) and Sara Todd-Stone (Mike) both of Nampa, brothers Derek (Lauren) and Alex Gibney both of Arkansas, and special friends Senaida Garcia and her family in Mountain Home. Kevin will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hays House in Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019
