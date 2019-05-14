Kevin D. Hoger, 64, went home to the Lord on May 9, 2019 at his home in Yakima, WA.

The funeral will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 15, at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise, ID 83702, with the burial to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery.

Kevin was born in St. Cloud, MN on March 10, 1956, and spent his life serving God and others. He started as an altar boy at church and a scout leader, then cared for his parents until they passed. He ministered to everyone around him at work, local parishes, and home. Over the years, he continued to support his friends, especially during times of need. When no longer able to work, he proclaimed the love of God to the homeless and outcasts in the parks. The lives he rescued are too numerous to mention.

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Alvin Hoger. Kevin is survived by his wife, Amy Hoger; son, Benjamin Hoger; and brother, David Hoger.

Memorials may be sent to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Boise, ID.