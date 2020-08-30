Kiefer Tate

1988 - 2020

Our beautiful, kind, generous, talented son, Kiefer left the planet on August 19th. He was born in Boise to Flip and Angie Tate on September 29th, 1988. He attended Riverside Elementary, East Junior High, Boise High and Mountain Cove High schools, University of Idaho, College of Western Idaho and Boise State University. He was employed at Campbell Company in Laser Engraving and Graphics. His favorite thing to do was ski with his Pops. His love for skiing began as a baby in his father's backpack and he eventually joined the ski racing team at Bogus Basin where he spent his youth. His artwork adorns in the family home. Kiefer loved animals and recently adopted two unwanted old cats. We are grateful to have had him for as long as we did. Our son was a gift to us.

Addiction shows no grace or mercy. Kiefer spent time in rehab, incarcerated, clean and then around the circle again. In between it all he sparkled, laughed, loved his friends and family, rafted, skied, surfed, Razored through the woods of McCall, danced, worked out and created art. He loved a powder day, building things with his dad, watching scary movies, music, tattoos and running in distance races. He was a fan of The Sea Hawks, read fantasy series, books on computer coding, graphic design and spirituality. As a child he had many pets, reptiles and creatures in his care and he often brought home lost or injured animals to nurture or help.

Kiefer is survived by his parents Flip and Angie Tate, brother Gus Tate, sister Charlotte Tate, sister-in-law Kelli Tate and his best friend and partner Hanah Oberbillig and her children, grandmother Lynn Tate, Aunts and Uncles; Karen Sherfick, Marc and Lisa Norton, Teri and Dan McColly, Scott and Lori Tate, Rick and Pam West and cousins; Hilary Haltunnen, Emily Brown, Eric Liles, Steven Liles, Clara Tate, Bo and Abi Norton, Ricky and Richelle West and many fine friends. He was married briefly to his first love Christine Thom. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bob Norton, Paul and Elli West and Stanton Tate.

Hanah states "He was the most loving person I know; he was accepting of everyone".

Kiefer was cremated and will take one last run with his father to be delivered to Ullr, Guardian Patron Saint of skiers. Ski fast Kiefer we love you. Hope you get to play checkers with grandpa. Memorials can be made in Kiefer's name to The Idaho Humane Society or Idaho Harm Reduction Project.

A celebration of Kiefer's life will take place on September 11, 2020 at Marianne Williams Park, 3451 E. Barber Valley Drive, Boise, ID 83712 at 6:00 pm. The Reverend Sara LaWall of The Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will officiate. Due to Covid, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Love doesn't die, people do.



