Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly Wayne Frasier Obituary
Kimberly Wayne Frasier
1959-2019
Kimberly Wayne Frasier passed peacefully in his home after a six-year battle with cancer on June 14th, 2019. He was born on May 8th, 1959 in Emmett, ID to Barbara Faye Allen and Carl Ellis Frasier. He graduated from Lakeview High School in Lakeview, OR in 1978. He served 12 years in the Marine Corp.
He is preceded in death by his parents, along with his siblings, Jackie and Victoria. He leaves behind his loving wife Susan, his children, Iva (Josh, Ivy, RJ, and Edwin); Eva (Ben, Lilly, Aviana, and Graycen); and Brady; Godchildren, Dusty, Andrew, Misty, Jolene, and families; and his siblings, Kevin (Lisa), Jerry (Patty), Carla (Mike), and Sandy.
He was an extremely hard working man who loved his family more than anything. His favorite hobbies were camping, ?shing, hunting, yardwork, and crocheting. He was also an avid BSU fan.
Funeral services will be held on 11:00AM Monday, June 24th, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Home, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID.
In lieu of flower arrangements, the family would like to receive live plants or flowers to plant in remembrance of Kim who loved nature and gardening.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. To view Kim's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 21, 2019
