Kimiko (Kudo) Rice
1927 - 2020
Kimi Rice, 92, of New Plymouth, Idaho passed away at her home on May 25, 2020. Kimi was born on October 4, 1927 in Southern Hokkaido, Japan. She was the youngest of 8 children born to Iwajiro and Kina (Ogasawara) Kudo. As a young girl the family moved to Aomori where she attended school. Kimi is survived by her husband Bob, four sons, Kenny, Gregory, Joseph, Jimmy (Robin), grandson Jackson, sister Fumiko, and numerous nieces and nephews in Japan.
Kimi met Bob while working as a Base secretary stationed at Camp Haugen Air Base near Hachinohe, Japan during Reconstruction in 1951. They were married April 13, 1952 at Camp Haugen, once married they lived in a small Quonset hut just outside the Base gates. She entered the United States by ship under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California. While on her journey to America she met three other newlyweds that became lifelong friends. Kimi is also survived by many of her longtime friends, Jean Johnson (who taught her English and how to cook) when she first arrived in America, Akiko Rucker, Lela Henggler, Bob Dotson and many more dear friends she met along her journey.
Kimi worked tireless hours on the farm and outside the home to support her family. She worked various jobs at Ore-Ida, Penguin Meat, and Boston's Beef in Ontario for many years. Not being one to sit idle after retirement, she donated several years as a volunteer at Holy Rosary Medical Center in Ontario, 4-H clubs, church, Hospice, and many other organizations. Besides donating her time and kindness she also donated by giving blood for many years to the American Red Cross, sang in the church choir, and hosted foreign students.
The Family would like to express its appreciation to the staff at Edgewood Assisted Care Center for their love, care and support for mom, and, All Care Hospice for the comfort and care at her final resting place, home. She is now with her many friends and family she's been anxious to meet again.
As Kimi dedicated her life to the service of others; it is requested that in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity of your choice on her behalf.
Services for Kimi will be held at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church 900 NW 7th Street, Fruitland, ID. Vigil will be Friday June 5th at 7:00 PM and the funeral will be Saturday June 6th at 10:00 AM. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Kimi's family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 3, 2020.