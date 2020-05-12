Kirby Hampton

1942 - 2020

Kirby Hampton was born November 18, 1942 in Dongola, Kentucky to John Dee Hampton and Alta Myra Adams Hampton. He died May 9, 2020 from complications with Alzheimer's disease.

Kirby grew up as the youngest child of a large family in a poor coal mining community. He was very mechanically inclined from a young age, and at ten years old, traded his bicycle for a broken wristwatch that he repaired and gave to his mother. His family encouraged him to graduate high school, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his service, Kirby followed his older brothers west, eventually landing in Pocatello, Idaho. There he met the love of his life, Carol Welch, and they married in 1972 after a brief whirlwind courtship.

Kirby spent most of his career working for Idaho State University. Despite his lack of formal education, his understanding of all things mechanical made him invaluable both at work and at home. Kirby could fix almost anything, and if he couldn't fix it, he'd design something better.

Kirby was a passionate fisherman and spent many hours on the rivers, lakes and reservoirs in southeast Idaho. He and Carol later moved to northern Idaho and enjoyed many years in the beauty of Bonners Ferry.

Kirby is survived by his wife Carol; his daughter and son-in-law Kadee and Jim Porter; granddaughters Kendra Szudera and Heather Park; great-grandchildren Graham, Ella, Porter, Cameron and Jackson; his brother and sister-in-law John & Helen Hampton; and his sister Ruth Hampton Shackleford. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Alta Hampton, his half-brother Garland Hampton, his brother Ed Hampton, his sister Melvina Hampton Proffitt, his sister Edith Hampton Day, his sister Tilda Hampton Robinson and three siblings that died in childhood.

The family will hold a private gathering in June to celebrate Kirby's life.

Cremation is under the direction of Boise Funeral Home.



