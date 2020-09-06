1/1
Kirk Ty Medsker
1990 - 2020
Kirk "Ty" Medsker
March 19, 1990 July 14, 2020
Kirk "Ty" Medsker, born to Michelle Chalifoux & Kirk Medsker in Wenatchee, WA on March 19, 1990; sadly, Ty left this earth at the young age of 30 on July 14, 2020. Ty spent his formative years in Boise and attended Borah High School. He attended BSU for a short time but decided it was time to spread his wings; at 18 he moved to Park City, Utah where he started his career in computer programming. Beginning in 3rd grade, Ty developed an amazing gift with computers and over the years became an incredibly talented software engineer and developer. While in Park City, Ty enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping, and hanging out with friends, especially his best friend, Nick. He loved his two dogs Jameson and Clarence dearly; they were always by his side. Ty is survived by his: mother Michelle (Jane), father Kirk (Debbie), and brother Corbin (Rachel), and other family. Our hearts are heavy and ache as a loss of this magnitude inflicts an everlasting bruise. Ty, just as you were meant to, you are finally free to soar and explore that parallel universe!
A celebration of life service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery in the Willows section on Saturday, September 12th at 11am (past office to left to parking lot). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ty's name to the Idaho Humane Society.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery in the Willows section
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Family Funeral Home
2500 S Decker Lake Blvd
West Valley, UT 84119
801-872-4059
