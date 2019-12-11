|
|
Kristin "Krissy" Bartus
March 6 1961 ~ December 2 2019
At 58 years old, with her family by her side, Krissy was taken into her Lord's arms, to walk free without pain. Born March 6th, 1961 to El and Paula Haroldsen, she resided in Boise and surrounding areas most of her life. Krissy's love for art, fashion and animals blossomed early. Her artistic ability shined through her school years. Her fashion sense was bright, colorful and only grew as she aged.
Krissy met Tom Bartus during high school, and they married in July 1979. Tom taught Krissy how to surf in Malibu and the waves quickly became a love of hers. The beach was her happy place and she had a passion for beautiful sunsets.
They welcomed baby girl Valerie Suzanne in September of 1982. Krissy adored being a mother and loved all girly things that went with having a daughter. She was happy to become a Grandma and loved watching and playing new games with her grandchildren.
Most of her career was spent in the service industry in restaurants. She was loved by customers, who many times followed her to new establishments. The friends she met at her Shriner's job were very dear to her. She was a people person and loved by all who knew her well. She was generous, and known for always sharing and giving to anyone in need. Krissy was a great friend to those around her and looked out for the less fortunate, always.
After many happily engaged years to her love Bill Swindell, and losing him in 2013, she turned to her faith for healing. She enjoyed church and the music. She was proud to travel to church and enjoy the greenbelt with her electric wheelchair friends group "The Roadrunners".
Krissy was very dedicated to family all her life. She enjoyed holidays, esp. Easter and big family get togethers. She enjoyed baking and cooking for others. She also continued to draw throughout her life, esp. for her friends and patients at rehab care centers. She was forever known as the Cat Lady due to her passion and dedication for her kitties, and helping many others through the years. Her other passions included photography, feeding the ducks and squirrels, and visiting zoos and dog parks. To Krissy, life was beautiful, and she lived it to the fullest.
Krissy is survived by her mother Paula, daughter Valerie, grandchildren Tristan and Ari, brother Kevin and wife Yvonne, sister Dawn with Phil and niece Brittney, and aunt Denyce. Bill's family, Lorraine, Roy, Bob and Matt Swindell, Dotty and Tina Swindell, and her best friend Squirrel.
Preceded in death by her father El, brother Kelly, fiancee Bill, grandparents Rube and Mary Haroldsen and Cec and Skip Drinkall, Uncle Johnny and more.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Krissy's honor to local cat rescues Happy Jack Cats or Simply Cats.
Viewing: Wed. Dec. 11th: 12-4 p.m. Cremation Society of Idaho, 5541 W. Overland, Boise.
Celebration of Life: Sat. Dec 14th, 2 PM. Vineyard Church 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City. Friends, stories, and notes or items for her memory box welcome.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 11, 2019