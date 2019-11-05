|
Kunigunda "Gunda" Ellison passed away peacefully of natural causes on October 31, 2019, in the presence of friends and family. She was born September 2, 1932 in Schweinfurt, Germany to Theodor Joseph and Dorthea (Roß) Börtlein. Growing up in Schweinfurt, Gunda experienced childhood during WWII, with wartime hardships somewhat overcome by the family seeking shelter with her Aunt (Tante Leise) who had a farm in nearby Gochsheim. In 1956 Gunda was given a chance to visit the U.S. and ended up working as a governess in Los Angeles. One April evening in 1957, on the urging of her boss, Gunda went to a dance where she met Bob Ellison. After a one-month courtship, Bob and Gunda were married and shortly thereafter moved to Nampa, ID where they had three children. As a mother and homemaker, Gunda proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1965. With the family eventually settling in Boise, Gunda worked as a manager of the school lunch program at South Junior High School. In 1980, she decided to pursue her dream of small business ownership and opened the Bavarian Delicatessen on Orchard St to offer authentic German foods she and the local European community enjoyed but could not find in Boise. Despite her success, in 1984 Gunda sold her business to friends who continued the tradition. Gunda and Bob (Oma and Papa) retired in Boise in 1997 and together enjoyed gardening, traveling with friends, and visiting family. They spent winters RVing in Arizona and also lived in Germany for six months traveling through Europe and visiting Gunda's family.
Gunda was especially devoted to family and established many traditions. Every Christmas she proudly baked authentic Stollen and butter cookies for family. She was lovingly generous and always remembered birthdays. With family she would insist on playing dice or card games and she loved to win. Her recipes, handiwork, decorating, and love for flowers will never be forgotten. Gunda's friendships were close and long-lasting. She and her friends gathered regularly for afternoon Koffee Klatsch or lunch with the group often speaking German. Even though Gunda missed her family in Germany, she considered Idaho her home.
Gunda is survived by her three children: Gina (Scott), Elaine (Nan), and Eric (Mary); 11 grandchildren: Heidi (Justin), Jake (Alicia), Allison (Joshua), Austin, Ryan, Megan (Joel), Jen (Mark), Stephanie, Samuel, Amelia, and Hattie; 2 great grandchildren: Tatum and Jett; and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bob, her parents, and her brothers: Hans, Walter, Theo, Otto, and Roland.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Gunda's life at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8th, at Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine in Meridian. Please join the family for refreshments and a time to share your memories of Gunda. Remembrances may be left for the family on Gunda's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019