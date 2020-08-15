Kurt Vincent Deters

30 years

Kurt Vincent Deters passed away on June 28, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer. As he slipped away, he was surrounded by more family than could reasonably fit into his room. Throughout his treatment Kurt remained endlessly gracious to those helping with his care. He made jokes, held hands and tried to comfort those distressed by his illness.

Kurt was born March 21, 1990. He attended Boise schools and then College of Southern Idaho and Lewis and Clark State College. He cooked at several Boise pubs over the years and made many friends while doing so.

Kurt died young. He is survived by the love of his life Rachel Holmes, parents Don and Patti Deters, sisters Kate Deters and Claire Deters, niece Maryjane Johnsen and nephew Jasper Johnsen, plus adopted brothers Bobby Johnsen and Rob Carlson and the Stokes cousins.

The family wishes to thank Rachel for her patient, loving, and skilled management of Kurt's care during his illness. We also thank the caring folks at St Alphonsus Cancer Care and Keystone Hospice. A celebration of his life will be held when safe to do so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store