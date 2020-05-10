Kyle Soren Christensen

Kyle Soren Christensen, aged 28, died unexpectedly of an accidental overdose on April 22, 2020 at his home in Portland, OR.

Kyle was born on August 7, 1991 to Richard and Dawn Christensen in Seattle, WA. Alert and always on the move, Kyle was fiercely independent as a baby and throughout his life. Two years later, his sister, Lauren, was born. Shortly after, the family moved to Boise, ID where he spent his childhood. Kyle attended The Children's School, Roosevelt Elementary, North Junior High School, Sheridan Academy, and Boise High School. He completed his schooling at Eagle's Nest school in Colorado. Growing up, Kyle had a zest for life, a twinkle in his eye, and was a bit of a mischievous dare-devil. From a young age, he was very adept at reading people and knew just what to do to frustrate his parents or get a reaction from his sister. He liked to ride his BMX bike at the skate park and spent countless hours playing baseball at Simplot Fields. He loved snowboarding with both his family and his friends at Bogus Basin. Kyle was lucky to go on many family vacations over the years and especially enjoyed exploring Puerto Rico and visits to large cities.

When he was 19, Kyle moved to Portland, OR, where he worked his way up from a call center to become a Home Mortgage Loan Officer with Wells Fargo, Movement Mortgage, and most recently Land Home Financial. Kyle loved Portland. As a nonconformist, he appreciated the "weird" vibe of Portland. He thrived in the social scene, and especially enjoyed finding funky bars & restaurants and attending concerts & festivals. He had a soft spot for the homeless community in Portland, often knowing people living on the street by their first names. He was generous and willing to help both his friends and strangers and was even known to give shoes off his own feet to someone in need, walking home barefoot. As a shoe-lover, he even thought about starting his own non-profit, Soles for Souls.

Finding a wild item or a good deal at a thrift store brought a special joy to Kyle. He loved thrifting and always wanted to visit thrift stores when on a trip to "see what the locals wear." Though he could appreciate a bargain, Kyle loved to "get bougie" from time to time and enjoyed splurging on the finer things in life, never hesitating to share them with others. He was especially proud of his BMW.

Known to be the life of the party, Kyle could light up a room. Although he had a history of substance abuse, it did not define him nor prevent him from being successful or living life to the fullest. Up until the end, he was making happy memories. This past fall, Kyle had the time of his life on a trip to Taiwan with a group of friends and he enjoyed quality family time over the holidays and this spring.

Kyle never met a stranger and leaves behind a large community of friends that are more like family. He is also survived by his parents, Dawn and Richard; sister Lauren; grandparents Rebecca & Eric Houghton and Pat Christensen & Jay Taylor; aunts and uncles Lyn & Marilyn, Max & Emily, and Mike & Susan; and cousins Amon, Marshall, Kieran & Zavi. He is preceded in death by both biological grandfathers, Max DeVane and Wiggo Christensen. He is also preceded in death by multiple close friends as well as his beloved American Bulldog, Kunna. We are sure they are somewhere snuggled up tooting together.

Kyle will be dearly missed by his family and friends and we can't believe we will never hear his contagious laugh again. The family asks for no flowers, but instead requests that you honor the memory of Kyle through a donation to: The Blanchet House, Portland, OR, Camp Hodia, and/or The Phoenix (Boise chapter). Due to Covid-19 there are no services scheduled at this time. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life held in both Boise and Portland.



