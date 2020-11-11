SSG Kyle Steven Ballard

July 14 1988 to November 3rd 2020

SSG Kyle Steven Ballard 32, a mentor too many and a friend to all, left us November 3, 2020. Kyle was born on July 14, 1988 in Boise, Idaho to his mother Pamela Magee. Kyle spent most of his life here in the Treasure Valley. His lineage in Idaho goes back five generations. He attended Highland Elementary, North Junior High School, and Bishop Kelly High School, and graduated from Ramona High School in CA. Kyle was a life guard and a camp counselor at the YMCA. He was active in swim teams and wrestling through his high school years. In 2007 he joined the Idaho National Guard as a 68W Combat Medic. His first five years of his career progressing through the ranks of P1 to SPC. In 2012 he moved from the Aviation Battalion to HHC2-116th CAV in Caldwell, ID. In 2018 Kyle was promoted to rank of SGT with DET 1 C Co 145th BSB in Post Falls ID. In 2020 Kyle was selected for a position as a SSG with HHC 116th BED in Twin Falls ID. Kyle's career and influence spanned the entire organization, and he will be missed by the soldiers with whom he served at every stop along his journey. Kyle's service awards included The Army Achievement Medal (Third Award) The National Defense Service Medal, The Armed Forces Reserve Medal, The NCO Professional Development Ribbon, The Army Service Ribbon and The Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon.

In his family world, Kyle loved his wife with all his heart and his children. Kyle was a great dad with a great sense of humor, his eyes would sparkle when he talked about them. Kyle became a dad March 19th 2011 to Adalene (Addie) the apple of his eyes. Kyle married Mattie Low in Boise Idaho on Feb 21, 2014 they welcomed a beautiful son Hale and a few years later a beautiful little girl Remi. Kyle loved his family, his little family was his world. Kyle's fellow soldiers shared some comments about him, "He challenged everything, he always pushed every button any and every limit. He was a great NCO One of the best there is". "He always cracked jokes, filling the room with his laughter. He was smart and loyal to his friends and had an amazing sense of humor." "Kyle was the first to include anyone in anything" "Kyle would hug you when you seemed down and flash this amazing smile at you as a greeting. " Thanks for being my friend in a place I felt isolated." So many others have told stories about how Kyle was there for them and can't believe he is gone. He will be so missed.

Kyle is survived by his wife Mattie Low Ballard; a son, Hale; two daughters Adalene (Addie), Remi Ballard. His mother Pamela Magee; Brothers Kirtis Morgan, Kevin Ballard (Kyle's Twin Brother), Gregory Bentler, nieces Sydney & Kinsley Bentler, Avie Ballard, Aunts Amber Lords Dean, Tara Riley, Merlene Lowe, Grandparents Judith & Merlin Lords, Ray & Maria Morgan, mother in law Sheryl Lasley: brother-sister in law Eric & Denise Low & close family friends Jayne & Bill Teske.

Funeral Service will be Saturday 14th at GowenField Chapel 1:00 pm . , grave site service Monday family only due to Corvid. Instead of flowers the family asked if donations be placed in Kyle's name for the Idaho Guard Reserve family Support Fund Inc. (208) 891-4225, National Suicide Prevention on Facebook. Also to the Boise YMCA were Kyle was a Camp counselor.



