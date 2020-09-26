I would like to submit another Guest Book entry incase my last one was not the correct attitude. To me, Kyle was a shining beacon of positivity in the world. The first time I met Kyle I was in a dark place. I had just lost one of my childhood best friends before transferring to Boise State University. It was my third day at BSU Lincoln dorms. They had a social BBQ for new students to meet each other. I went and put on a smile even though I felt sad inside. I wanted to go have a beer but no one wanted to because it was noon - too early. Then, as I was playing volleyball, along comes this bare foot, long haired dude with a smile that could light up a stadium. We played volleyball and after the round I asked Kyle: "Hey man, do you want to go shotgun a beer with me?" Kyle with that beaming smile of his "Of course!" That is when I knew I would make friends in Boise. That is when I knew things were going to be ok. Because I met Kyle that day, when I was in a dark place. Kyle had a way to just make people feel comfortable around him. He was just a genuine dude who cared about what you had to say and where you came from. His positivity was contagious. I never saw him in a bad mood. I feel deep loss for Kyle's passing. But the only reason I feel such loss is because of the relationship I was fortunate enough to have with such a good person. I cannot imagine the loss his family is in. But I want his family to know how genuine, honest, positive, stand-up, gentleman, saint, and scholar Kyle Wimpenny was. What would I like to say about Kyle? Thank you. Thank you Kyle for bringing me out of a dark time in my life. Thank you for being the friend I needed. Kyle, where ever you are, we miss you and we love you even more.

Thomas Drorbaugh

Friend