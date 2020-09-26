Kyle Wimpenny
25
A true life enthusiast, Kyle will be remembered as a genuine friend to all.
Kyle, a native of Post Falls, Idaho, lived more recently in Boise, Idaho after graduating from Boise State University with a degree in Communication.
Kyle died in a tragic backpacking accident on Utah's highest peak, but passed away doing what he loved: living life with much zeal and no regrets. Anyone who has met him would say that Kyle could light up a room. He was known to rarely wear any footwear even on the coldest of days, always referring to shoes as "foot prisons". A loyal Jacksonville Jaguar fan, Kyle always rooted for the underdog. He enjoyed many activities with friends, such as running, hiking, frisbee golf, and traveling. Kyle stood out in every way, including his choice in vehicle; a fixed up 1967 Volkswagen Beetle named Meesha that both accompanied him on his many adventures and stranded him on a few as well. His great taste in music matched the car. Kyle loved classic music from the 50's and 60's and enjoyed listening to his record collection. Kyle was a testament to living true to one's self.
Kyle is sadly missed by his loving parents, Donald and Kathleen; his beloved brother Jacob; and cherished Grandmother Margaret. He will be forever remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, 1pm at Prairie Avenue Community Church 3639 W Prairie Avenue Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835. Celebration of Life to follow at Kyle's family's home in Post Falls.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Utah Search and Rescue.
"When I was 5 years old my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down "happy". They told me I didn't understand the assignment. I told them they didn't understand life."
- John Lennon
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 26, 2020.