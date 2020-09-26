1/1
Kyle Wimpenny
Kyle Wimpenny
25
A true life enthusiast, Kyle will be remembered as a genuine friend to all.
Kyle, a native of Post Falls, Idaho, lived more recently in Boise, Idaho after graduating from Boise State University with a degree in Communication.
Kyle died in a tragic backpacking accident on Utah's highest peak, but passed away doing what he loved: living life with much zeal and no regrets. Anyone who has met him would say that Kyle could light up a room. He was known to rarely wear any footwear even on the coldest of days, always referring to shoes as "foot prisons". A loyal Jacksonville Jaguar fan, Kyle always rooted for the underdog. He enjoyed many activities with friends, such as running, hiking, frisbee golf, and traveling. Kyle stood out in every way, including his choice in vehicle; a fixed up 1967 Volkswagen Beetle named Meesha that both accompanied him on his many adventures and stranded him on a few as well. His great taste in music matched the car. Kyle loved classic music from the 50's and 60's and enjoyed listening to his record collection. Kyle was a testament to living true to one's self.
Kyle is sadly missed by his loving parents, Donald and Kathleen; his beloved brother Jacob; and cherished Grandmother Margaret. He will be forever remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, 1pm at Prairie Avenue Community Church 3639 W Prairie Avenue Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835. Celebration of Life to follow at Kyle's family's home in Post Falls.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Utah Search and Rescue.
"When I was 5 years old my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down "happy". They told me I didn't understand the assignment. I told them they didn't understand life."
- John Lennon

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Prairie Avenue Community Church
September 25, 2020
Beginning of quarantine in March.
I would like to submit another Guest Book entry incase my last one was not the correct attitude. To me, Kyle was a shining beacon of positivity in the world. The first time I met Kyle I was in a dark place. I had just lost one of my childhood best friends before transferring to Boise State University. It was my third day at BSU Lincoln dorms. They had a social BBQ for new students to meet each other. I went and put on a smile even though I felt sad inside. I wanted to go have a beer but no one wanted to because it was noon - too early. Then, as I was playing volleyball, along comes this bare foot, long haired dude with a smile that could light up a stadium. We played volleyball and after the round I asked Kyle: "Hey man, do you want to go shotgun a beer with me?" Kyle with that beaming smile of his "Of course!" That is when I knew I would make friends in Boise. That is when I knew things were going to be ok. Because I met Kyle that day, when I was in a dark place. Kyle had a way to just make people feel comfortable around him. He was just a genuine dude who cared about what you had to say and where you came from. His positivity was contagious. I never saw him in a bad mood. I feel deep loss for Kyle's passing. But the only reason I feel such loss is because of the relationship I was fortunate enough to have with such a good person. I cannot imagine the loss his family is in. But I want his family to know how genuine, honest, positive, stand-up, gentleman, saint, and scholar Kyle Wimpenny was. What would I like to say about Kyle? Thank you. Thank you Kyle for bringing me out of a dark time in my life. Thank you for being the friend I needed. Kyle, where ever you are, we miss you and we love you even more.
Thomas Drorbaugh
Friend
September 25, 2020
Don, Kathy and Jacob,....I am so heartbroken for you all for the loss of Kyle. I will forever remember his smile and spunk. Prayers and hugs. Love you all
Jodi Van Dalsen
Friend
September 25, 2020
I didn’t know Kyle but my family did and that’s good enough for me I’m sorry for this tragic loss!
Eric preece
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
I never knew Kyle for very long. I met him on his first day doing delivery for Amazon and had to privilege to train him that day. Kyle was always the happiest person at work. No matter the situation there was always a possitive word he would say. Im grateful I got the chance to meet him and become one of his many friends in life. You will be missed friend, rest easily.
Dakota Colpitts
Friend
September 25, 2020
Nick Gough
September 25, 2020
I remember Kyle from our high school cross-country team. He was very much so the guy everyone got along with, because he was simply one of those who genuinely wanted to be friends with everyone. Although I didn’t know him for as long as I would’ve liked, it was easy to see that he was kind-hearted, caring, selfless in his efforts to help others, spontaneous, and adventurous. Some of my best memories will definitely be playing ultimate frisbee after cross-country practices, and late-night Denny’s runs with great friends. Kyle brought people together with who he was and how he lived. And it is more than evident how many people were impacted by his friendship, and how many people loved him for it. The grieving and the mourning has been painful for many, and I offer my condolences to the family. I don’t want to merely sympathize and downplay what has happened, but rather empathize and say that the pain is allowed to be felt. Kyle will be greatly missed, and I thank the family for bringing him into the world and for raising a son who acted as a light for everyone within his proximity. I’m praying for all of you and for everyone who knew him for the good man and great friend he was.
Samuel Cooper
Friend
September 25, 2020
Kyle was always up for trying new thing...most recently learning to fly fish with his dad, uncle and brother.
Robert and Regina Wimpenny
Family
