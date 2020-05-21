La'tesha Renee Roderick
1994 - 2020
La'tesha Renee Roderick
02/13/94 05/13/2020
Our dearest friend passed away on Tuesday morning in her sleep. She leaves behind her mother Shannon L. Roderick, James and Mary Roderick and her much loved friend and dog "Brody"along with many family and friends dear to her. She now resides with her dad Steve Shermn and aunt Cindy Russell and her dog "Gypsy ".
Services will be held at Grace Church of Christ located at, 8925 W. Ardene st in Boise this Friday at 2pm followed by a pot luck. If you knew her and loved her we ask that you attend.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
02:00 PM
Grace Church of Christ
