La Rae Hemenway

Hemenway, La Rae, 82, of Boise, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home of natural causes. Memorial services will be held Tues., June 16, 11:00am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. The service will be streamed lived for those not able to attend. To access link for the service, to read obituary and to offer condolences, go to La Rae's tribute page at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/LaRae-Hemenway.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 16, 2020.