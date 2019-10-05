Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
701 S. Curtis Rd
Boise, ID
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
701 S. Curtis Rd.
Boise, ID
1927 - 2019
LaFoy Richards Obituary
Richards, LaFoy J "Rich", 92, of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 S. Curtis Rd., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will follow the service at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4225 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. To offer condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019
