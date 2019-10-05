|
Richards, LaFoy J "Rich", 92, of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 S. Curtis Rd., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will follow the service at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4225 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. To offer condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019