LaRae B. Adams
1929 ~ 2020
LaRae B. Adams was released from her earthly cares on March 31, 2020. She was born in Oakley, ID, to John R. and Charlotte A. Butler on February 16, 1929. She married Floyd Fairchild in March 1947. During their marriage, they lived in Oakley, Republic, WA, Brownlee, OR, Moscow, ID, and Ridgecrest, CA. These relocations were job and school related. She came to Boise when they divorced. LaRae won cake decorating equipment on "Queen for a Day" and was able to open a business called "A Blue Bird for Happiness." Later in life, she married Howard Adams of Oakley. Those were the happiest years of her life.
She is survived by her daughters Jannine Barrus (Jim, deceased) of Boise, Shannon Chapman (Lawrence) of Boise, Lynn Moore of Meridian, and Ranae Kopet (Dave) of Meridian. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings, husband Howard Adams, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020, 1:00pm, at the Oakley Cemetery in Oakley, ID. A memorial service will held at a later date - find at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020