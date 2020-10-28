Larry Andrew Paulson
1942 ~ 2020
Larry Andrew Paulson, 78, of Boise, Idaho passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020.
The youngest of four children, Larry was born at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho on September 29, 1942 to Peder and Evelyn Paulson. Larry was raised in Ustick, Idaho and graduated from Meridian High School in 1960. He joined the United States Air Force in January 1964 and was honorably discharged in January 1968. Throughout his service to his country, Larry was stationed in multiple locations, including Vietnam. Larry graduated from Boise State College in December 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Administration.
On November 24, 1967, Larry married the love of his life and his soulmate, Kay Holloway, in Ustick, Idaho. They were blessed with three daughters, Jodi, Kristi, and Mindi, who quickly became three new loves of his life.
In 1968, Larry joined the Boise Police Department as a patrolman. Over the years, Larry was promoted to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. In 1993, Larry became the Chief of Police for the Boise Police Department. The many years Larry spent with the Boise Police Department were incredibly meaningful to him because he served the community he loved. However, the years were not without tragedy. The worst day of his career was September 20, 1997 when Boise Police Officer Mark Stall was killed in the line of duty. Larry carried this loss with him, and honored Mark's memory, all the remaining days of his life.
Larry retired as Boise's Chief of Police in January 2000. Never one to sit still for long, he soon embarked on a second career working security in the federal court system at the Federal Building in Boise, Idaho, a career he very much enjoyed until the time of his passing.
Larry had a unique sense of humor and a contagious laugh. In addition to his love for evening drives, the outdoors, hunting, and fishing, he had an affinity for old cowboy shows, action and war movies, and television shows and movies that had to do with law enforcement. Larry was a dedicated and loving husband and father who cared deeply for his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Kay, and his three daughters, Jodi, Kristi, and Mindi, all of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by his sisters, Christine Howell of Gresham, Oregon and Pauline Woodward of Spokane, Washington, brothers-in-law (the Holloway Boys) Dean (Barbara), Dusty (Sharon), Darry (Mary), Denny (Alice), and Kevin, as well as numerous much loved nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by five very special dogs, lovingly referred to as his "granddogs," Madison, Chesney, Mollie, Sophie, and Silsby.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorla Green and her husband, John Green, brothers-in-law Warren Howell and Woody Woodward, and his father- and mother-in-law, Charles and Ellen Holloway, who loved him as if he were their own son.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 1pm. It will be an outdoor service at the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial at 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian, ID 83642. Please dress warmly as the weather may be unpredictable at this time of year. In accordance with CDC and Ada County COVID-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required. The family also plans to have a "virtual hug" station set up at the end of the service where people may pay their respects without physical contact if they wish. For those who do not feel comfortable attending the service due to concerns over COVID, the family absolutely understands. Cloverdale Funeral Home will be providing a web cast recording of the Saturday services after they have concluded. Please refer to Cloverdale's website for more information.
A private interment will follow at a later date.
Donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial (idahopeaceofficersmemorial.com
) or to the 512 Fund (512fund.org
).
Larry will be missed more than words can say. We love you, Larry.