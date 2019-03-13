Larry Alan Beers

1945 - 2019

Larry A. Beers passed away at his home March 3, 2019 of natural causes.

Larry was born in Salmon, Idaho on August 31, 1945 to Charles and Laura Beers. His family moved to Boise when Larry was 10 years of age.

The following was written by Larry: After graduation (Borah High School), I attended BJC for one year, during which time I composed a song, 'Eternal Love,' for two pianos, choir and orchestra, performed/recorded by Borah in 1964. Upon graduating from the College of Idaho, 1967, I taught music for three years, before realizing teaching was not for me. Spent the next 10 years in northern Idaho, enjoying friends in Mullan, motorcycling, and traveling, mostly to Hawaii. In 1981, I returned to Boise, being employed part-time for 20 ½ years at The Idaho Statesman processing obituaries. I was able to retire in early 2004 at age 58½ , thanks to pension and good benefits. I have enjoyed years of not working and have begun playing the piano again; too bad Social Security doesn't begin at age 21. Life has been okay!

Music was an integral part of Larry's life and he preferred classical music. His favorite was the duo Ferrante & Teicher. While in college, Larry played piano at O'Michael's Pub in Boise. While living in Mullan he played the organ for church services at Emmanual Lutheran Church. In addition to music Larry's friends will recall how much enjoyed conversation and a good meal, especially holiday dinners spent with lifelong friend Cheryl Christopherson & her family.

In addition to his parents Larry had two older siblings John (Jane) and Ida, niece Seana, nephews Kevin & Ryan; and good friend Pete Dufresne. At his request no services will be held.

