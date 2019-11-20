|
Larry Howard Lemons
1943 - 2019
Larry Howard Lemons, 76, passed away at his vacation home in Cascade, Idaho on November 13, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, November 23rd at the First Church of the Nazarene, Ontario with Pastor Tim Brewer officiating. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Howard and Iva Lemons brought Larry into this world on May 23, 1943. He graduated from Fruitland High School in 1961. He received a B.A. in Biological Sciences and Physical Education from the College of Idaho in 1965. Larry taught high school science and math as well as coaching basketball.
Larry got his commercial pilot license in 1967 and ended his teaching career to become a pilot. He retired from United Airlines after 30 plus years as a 747 Captain. He farmed during and after his pilot career in Fruitland where he lived with the love of his life Loretta; they were married on August 18, 1981.
Larry is survived by his wife, Loretta; his daughters, Staci Beall (Norman), Nicole Smith (Jerry), and Michelle Nunemaker (Ken); his former wife, Susan Logan and their daughters, Denise Lemons and Katherine Messner; his sisters, Verna Roberts and Vera Krueger; his 13 grandchildren, Cayden Tuning, Maysen and Taya Beall, Amaya and Jordan Bicandi, Kinley Smith, Travis and Eric Nunemaker, Christopher Dunker, Angela George, Jessica Ossewaarde, Jake and Luke Lemons; and 14 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Iva Lemons; a sister, Beverly; a son, Matthew; and a great grandson, Levi George.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019