Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Louie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Louie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Louie Obituary
Larry Louie
Larry Louie, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Larry was born in Taishan, China. Larry has co-owned the Golden Star Restaurant since 1965. Larry truly loved to cook for family, friends, and customers.
Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley, son Dr. Kenny Louie (Dr. Vevey Yen), daughter Debbie Akiyama (Mike), son Dr. Tedd Louie and grand-daughters Abby, Ava, and Taylor.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel (5400 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, ID 83706, www.aldenwaggoner.com) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.The service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at noon at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel with interment following at the Morris Hill Cemetery (317 N. Latah, Boise, ID 83706).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be make to Fred Hutchison Cancer Center (https://www.fredhutch.org/en/ways-to-give/honor-memorial/honor-memorial-gifts-cards.html) or to the ().
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now