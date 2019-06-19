|
|
Larry Louie
Larry Louie, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Larry was born in Taishan, China. Larry has co-owned the Golden Star Restaurant since 1965. Larry truly loved to cook for family, friends, and customers.
Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley, son Dr. Kenny Louie (Dr. Vevey Yen), daughter Debbie Akiyama (Mike), son Dr. Tedd Louie and grand-daughters Abby, Ava, and Taylor.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel (5400 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, ID 83706, www.aldenwaggoner.com) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.The service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at noon at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel with interment following at the Morris Hill Cemetery (317 N. Latah, Boise, ID 83706).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be make to Fred Hutchison Cancer Center (https://www.fredhutch.org/en/ways-to-give/honor-memorial/honor-memorial-gifts-cards.html) or to the ().
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 19, 2019