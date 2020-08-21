Larry Milton Stevens

May 12th, 1942 to August 17th, 2020

Larry M. Stevens, of Meridian, Idaho passed away on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at the age of 78 years old. A few days after having intensive surgery, he died of heart failure within the peace and comfort of his own home with his beloved wife Debbie Stevens and their dog Zoey by his side in his final moments.

Larry was born on May 12, 1942 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Jacob Musser Stevens and Virginia Afton McFarland. He learned from a young age the importance of self-reliance and diligence, and developed a strong will that fortified his already formidable work ethic.

This work ethic became more solidified with his first job at a grocery store, which would become his means to put himself through school.

He graduated from Twin Falls High School and went on to enroll himself at Idaho State University, which he paid for himself. Upon graduation, he was immediately employed by INEL, which he eventually left to return to the grocery industry as an administrator.

On June 10, 1972 in Los Gatos, California, he married the love of his life, Debra Ann Winklepleck. Together, they raised 5 children and a nephew.

After having lived in Montana for 13 years and raising his family there for many of those years, he loved the wildlife and the serene landscape that reminded him of the simpler pleasures in life. He was an avid lover of sports and healthy competition, and loved to share his passion for sports with his offspring and grandchildren.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Meadowgrass Ward, he was a devout follower of Christ and exuded his love for serving others in all that he did.

Larry Stevens was a proud man who loved his family beyond all measure. He could most simply be described as a man of value and principle, and he shared his wisdom and knowledge with his grandchildren with great enthusiasm.

He was a vivid storyteller that captured the imaginations of many with his brilliant ability to create make-believe landscapes riddled with emotional draw and deep life lessons. While he could be described as stoic in his poise, his heart was soft and gentle, and the deep reservoir of love and life that emanated from his character was palpable even to strangers.

His legacy and life will be remembered by the hearts of many, and his light will continue to shine on in the world through the values and lessons he imbued in his loved ones and his life's creed.

He is preceded in death by parents, Jacob Musser Stevens and Virgina Afton McFarland; and siblings, Dora Lee Stevens Roth and J. Dean Stevens.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Stevens; sibling, Karol Kay Stevens Parks; children, Amy Elisa Hedrick, ID, Molly Stevens Scanlan, NE, Kyle Dean Stevens, SD, Kelly Stevens Meister, ID, and Jeffrey Allen Stevens, ID; and 14 grandchildren who were the light of his world.

A memorial service is being held at his family's home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM to commemorate his life and the love that he brought into this world.



