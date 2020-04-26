|
|
Larry Gene Morris
1962-2020
Larry Gene Morris, 58, of Jordan Valley, formerly of Boise, passed away April 20, 2020. Larry was born on March 12, 1962 to the parents of Darrel Morris and Alice Ann Culver.
Larry lived many years in Boise, and Placerville Idaho before moving to Jordan Valley, Oregon. He worked many years with BLM and the Forest Service. Larry's hobbies seemed to be limitless. He loved anything that would get him out in the mountains and Owyhee's. Larry just enjoyed being outdoors, even just to wander around. He was an avid hunter, yet on the other hand he had a profound respect and love for all animals.
He was survived by two brothers, Mark and Darr Morris of Boise; two dogs, Annie and Bruiser; and one cat, Kickers.
Larry was preceded in the death by his parents, Darrell and Alice Ann Morris.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020