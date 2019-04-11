Services Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel 1205 West Bannock Street Boise , ID 83702 (208) 343-6493 Resources More Obituaries for Larry Gunnoe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Ray Gunnoe

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Larry Gunnoe

1935-2019

Larry Gunnoe passed away on Saturday, April 6th at his home in Eagle, Idaho surrounded by his family. Larry was born in Pierce, Idaho on December 24th, 1935 to Ray and Ida Gunnoe and spent much of his childhood in Kennewick, Washington where he met the woman who would ultimately become his wife and partner for life, Marlene Cobble.

Larry enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1954 where he served as a Radioman First Class. Aboard the US Storis, Larry was part of an expedition in which 3 cutter-class ships became the first US vessels to circumnavigate the North American continent. Two years after joining the Coast Guard, Larry married Marlene and they began a marriage that would span nearly sixty-one years. A year after they were married, Marlene gave birth to their first daughter, Lori. After two years living separately while Larry was deployed at various US Coast Guard stations in Alaska, the family moved to Louisiana for Larry's final year of service. While in New Orleans, Larry developed a life-long love of jazz music. Marlene gave birth to their second daughter, Kelli, after moving back to Washington for Larry's studies in Electrical Engineering at Washington State University (and as Larry was always quick to say whenever those words were uttered, "Go Cougs!").

After graduating from WSU, Larry and the family moved to Petaluma, California for his first engineering job with Pacific Gas and Electric. In 1966, Larry and Marlene welcomed their third daughter, Robin, to the family. The family was thrilled to move to Boise, Idaho in 1968 when Larry started his career with Idaho Power. During his 30-year career with the company, Larry split his working years between two early assignments in Boise and two in Pocatello before spending his final years with the company in Boise as Idaho Power's President and Chief Operating Officer. While Larry made a number of important contributions to Idaho Power's success, he was especially recognized for his work to negotiate the company's 1997 legal settlement with the Nez Perce tribe over unresolved treaty disputes that had spanned decades. During his career, Larry and Marlene established lifelong friendships that would come to define many of their fondest memories.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman and had particular passions for trail riding on his trusty XR200, fly-fishing on the South Fork of the Boise River and cross-country skiing in the Wood River Valley. He was a master-tinkerer and each of his houses, cars, motorcycles and guns became valued possessions only after they had been equipped with some of his novel, specially engineered enhancements. Larry loved music and especially enjoyed the annual jazz festivals at Sun Valley. He relished vacations in Hawaii and any time spent with members of his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Marlene; and is survived by his brother and his wife, Lowell and Peg Gunnoe; his daughters and their husbands, Lori and Jay Gaskill, Robin and Kent Ivanoff and Kelli and Doug Downing. Larry loved time spent with his grandsons Gabriel and Lucky Gaskill and Nicholas and Matthew Ivanoff.

There will be no funeral services at Larry's request. His ashes will be laid to rest alongside his bride, Marlene at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 11, 2019