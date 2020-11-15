Larry Ronald Questad

1943 - 2020

Larry Ronald Questad was born on July 10, 1943 in Livingston, Montana. He died on October 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Boise, with family and friends at his side. Complications from pneumonia caused his sudden death.

Raised in Livingston, Larry was a gifted student and athlete who excelled at Track. He won state titles in the 100 and 200 yard dashes three times each and was inducted into the Montana High School Association Athletes' Hall of Fame in 1995. At Stanford, he was a three-time All American (1963, 1965, 1968) and was later inducted into the Stanford Athletic Hall of Fame. He won the 100 and 200 at the 1963 World Games in Helsinki, Finland and matched that feat the same summer at the World Communist Games in Moscow, where he was one of three American invitees.

Upon graduation from Stanford, Larry took a brief hiatus from sports to earn a Master's degree at University of Southern California. In 1968 he returned to training and qualified to compete at the Mexico City Olympics. Having achieved his lifetime goal of becoming an Olympian, he retired from Track competition. Hiring on with IBM in 1969, his career moved him and his family across the United States: Los Angeles, Raleigh, San Antonio, Princeton, and, finally, Boise. Declining another corporate move in 1994, Larry retired from IBM. He and his wife, Liz, bought Superior Steel Products, a small steel fabrication and manufacturing business in Caldwell, Idaho. They were blessed that both sons decided to return to Boise, after finishing their educations, and joined the family business. Sons Christian and P.L. have successfully grown the business and, subsequently, bought it from their proud parents.

Larry was fortunate to enjoy so much with his family and friends. From coaching his sons' sports, leading Boy Scout troops, timing races on cold ski hills at Bogus Basin, or chasing pheasants through a corn field, he lived life fully. An avid fan of Boise State football, the games and tailgates (with his infamous Ramos gin fizzes) were a Fall event for thirty- four years. On safari in Africa, cruising the oceans of the world, riding his Harley at Sturgis, or tinkering with his beloved 1969 Porsche, he made precious memories and was grateful for the company of his family and supportive, exuberant friends.

He is survived by Liz, his wife of forty- eight years, and sons Christian (Glory), P.L. (Christina), and grandchildren Henry, Alta, Eva and Rye. His family wishes to thank his nurses and doctors, on the 3rd floor ICU at St. Luke's Boise, for their tireless efforts on Larry's behalf and their compassion for our family. A memorial service will be postponed until this coming Spring 2021 when we can gather to celebrate his life and the good race he ran.



