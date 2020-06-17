Larry E. Ruby

1943-2020

Larry E. Ruby passed away Tuesday, June 9th from a long, brave battle with cancer. He was born June 26, 1943 to Betty and James Ruby along with life-long companion and twin brother, Gary. Raised in the Boise area, Larry worked in the construction industry for many years as a master drywall taper and concrete finisher. Larry, they said, "had the touch". He loved the outdoors, especially time spent fishing in his jet-boat, the "Ruby-doo" There were countless trips to Riggins and further north to Orofino to fish for steelhead and fishing at the Deschutes river in Oregon for salmon. And lest we forget, the hours clocked at Lucky Peak, the South Fork of the Boise River, Lake Cascade and fishing off the wall at the cabin in Lowman.

He also enjoyed the many couples' trips taken with Gary and his wife Billie to Mexico, the Caribbean and Costa Rica in search of Marlin and other exotic fish to catch and release. He also enjoyed snorkeling in the crystal clear, tropical warm water.

Golf was another one of his passions, often after playing more than 18 holes in a round, then replaying each and every hold with Gary over a beer in the club house.

Larry's yard was the envy of the neighborhood with never a blade of grass out of place or an errant leaf upon it.

He loved his family, often referring to his daughters as Number 1 (Michelle) and 2 (Toni) in order of age, but both number 1 in his heart.

He had a special soft spot in his heart for animals, especially our beloved cat Boo and our Shih Tzus, Mocha, Sissy, Grizzy, and Bubba.

He was a kind and compassionate man and will be greatly missed by his wife of 32 years, Kathryn Merritt, his brother Gary and Billie Ruby of Meridian, Mom (his Mother in Law Peggy Bagby), daughters Michelle (Scott) Lyons of Belize and Toni Ruby (Cory Wiles) of Nampa. Along with grandchildren Reece, Taylor, Madison, and Hailey, great grandchildren, Saylor, Maddox, Della, and Piper. He was blessed to have a very close extended family of brothers and sisters Sharon, Jan, Michael, Karen, Dan and Dawn. Nieces Jessica, Chelsea, Julia and Cherienne (the girls who had a way with their Uncle Larry) and nephew Jim. He was especially close with his first cousins Ken, Judie, Diana and Dona.

A Celebration of his life will be held Sunday June 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at our home. Please come by and share a toast! In lieu of flowers, and noting his love for animals, please make a donation to the Idaho Humane Society in his honor. Arrangements are with Boise Funeral Home Ph. 208-322-3999



