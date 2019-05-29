Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Resources More Obituaries for Larry Steele Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry W. Steele

19 November 1939 - 22 May 2019

Larry Steele was born in Emmett, Idaho in 1939 to Hazel and Al Steele. He spent his childhood in the outdoors hunting, fishing, and living up to everything that comes with the Steele name. By 1958 Idaho had become too small for Larry, however, and so he hitched a ride to Boise to join the Marine Corps with the hope of seeing a little bit more of the world. He attended Marine Corps Basic Training in San Diego, California and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (a unit that his grandnephew Danny O'Sullivan currently serves in, much to his delight) and sent to Okinawa, Japan. His life took a fateful turn in Okinawa after a disagreement with a young Lieutenant when he was placed on recruiting duty in Butte, Montana. Soon thereafter, immersion in Butte's culture and community earned Larry more than one broken bone and a chance meeting with his future wife, JoAnn Casagranda.

Larry and JoAnn dated during his time in Butte, and continued their relationship between Idaho and Montana after he was discharged from the Marine Corps in 1962. They married that same year and settled in Idaho where Larry made his living as a journeyman butcher until military service called him again. With a growing family, he joined the Army National Guard to make extra money and quickly moved to this military career full-time. Over years of advancement, Larry held a variety of assignments for the Guard, culminating in his assignment as the Command Sargent Major (CSM) of the State of Idaho. He truly loved being a CSM and cared deeply for his troops, even when that meant hosting sessions of "professional development" at his infamous "counseling pad". Along the way he was a father to three kids who tested his patience every step of the way. Much like his troops, when he felt that his kids, and quite often their friends, were headed off-track (which was often), he never hesitated to give impromptu blocks of instruction to get them back on it. Larry retired from military service in 1995 at the age of 55, with over 35 years of military service.

After retirement Larry remained in contact with old friends, made new ones, spent time in the outdoors, followed politics, and continued embodying all that the Steele name meant to him. A true Steele patriarch, Larry loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever he got the chance. His last years were spent in poor health, but as one doctor said, "Larry has nine lives." On the 22nd of May 2019 Larry departed on his one-man advance party of the Steele clan surrounded by friends and family.

Larry was preceded into the afterlife by his father Al, mother Hazel Shannon and her husband Glenn, and his sister Patsy who died in an accident as a child. Larry leaves behind his devoted wife JoAnn (who cared for him so well that no combination of words could ever do her justice), daughter Sandra and her husband Mike Cochran, Son Jeff and his wife Darci Steele, son Gerald Steele, and daughter Dawn Steele. He is survived by his sister Carmen Stewart and her children Rick and Lynn Stewart, David and Suzie Stewart; Brother Pete and Linda Steele, and their children Rachel and Bob O'Sullivan, and Sarah and Guy Gerard. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Alexandria, Stephanie, Jacob, Nicole and her husband Derek Sanderson, and their children Jameson and Piper. There are far too many others who affectionately called him dad or friend to possibly mention here, and his family wishes to express their gratitude for their love and friendship.

His family would also like to extend sincere thanks to the amazing staff at the Community Living Center at the Veterans Administration who cared for Larry and the rest of his family in the last days of his life and routinely went above and beyond the call of duty in so many ways.

According to Larry's wishes there will be a small memorial service for family and close friends at a later date when the family can all be present. He will be interred when he can, once again, be joined by his beloved wife, JoAnn. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 29, 2019