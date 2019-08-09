|
Laurel Kalinski
1962 - 2019
Laurel (Laurie) Ann Kalinski was born on October 13, 1962 in Reno, NV to Delores and Robert Barrail. Laurie grew up in Sparks, NV and had a happy childhood playing with her siblings and friends, baking and canning with her mom, and traveling with her family. Laurie graduated from Sparks High School and took college courses in education. Laurie began dating James (Jim) Kalinski in 1981. Laurie married Jim on October 30, 1983 in Sparks, NV. In 1985, Nicholas was born and was the pride and joy of his parents. In 1988 Laurie, Jim and Nick moved to Boise, ID. In 1990, Crystal was born completing their happy family.
Laurie began working at Costco Wholesale in Sparks, NV in 1986. During her 33 years of employment at Costco she worked at four different stores and held many titles: cashier, supervisor, front end manager, receiving manager, admin. manager, pharmacy technician, and most recently returned to cashier. Laurie loved working at Costco and made many friends over the years, many of which became like family.
Laurie was an avid gardener and was very proud of her flowers. She loved all things Disney, walking her dogs by the river, and spending time with her family and friends playing games and watching movies.
Laurie was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in July 2018. She fought courageously until her passing on August 5, 2019 in the comfort of her own home and in the presence of her children and beloved dog, Honey Bear. Laurie's last days were spent visiting with family, close friends and eating her favorite treat, ice cream.
Laurie was preceded in death by her husband Jim. Laurie is survived by her mother Delores Barrail, father Robert Barrail, brother Alan Barrail (Michelle), sister Tawnia Johnson, Son Nicholas Kalinski (Ashley), daughter Crystal Kalinski (Tanner), and grandson Braxton Kalinski.
Laurie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a ray of sunshine in this life, always thinking of others, and was able to make the best of any situation.
A celebration of life will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3pm with a reception to follow.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 9, 2019