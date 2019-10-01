Home

Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Boise Friends Church
7751 W. Goddard Rd.
Boise, ID
Lauren Douty


1934 - 2019
Lauren Douty Obituary
Douty, Lauren "Hank", 84, of Meridian, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at a local care facility. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, 1303 N. Main St., Meridian. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Boise Friends Church, 7751 W. Goddard Rd., Boise. Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to read obituary and leave remembrances for the
family. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 1, 2019
