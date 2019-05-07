Laurence Bonner Jr..

1928-2019

Laurence "Larry" Bonner Jr. was born on March 20, 1928 in Whittier California to Olga Carolina Pohlmann Bonner and Laurence Bonner Sr. Larry passed away on May 2, 2019 at home with his family. He was proceeded in death by his spouse of 54 years Mary Joanne Larsen Bonner, brother Edwin Lew Bonner, sisters, Patricia Ann Bonner and Donna Christina Bonner Mann. Surviving children, Martha Barker of Bartleville OK, Stephen Laurence Bonner of Meridian ID, Laura Ann Smith of Troy TX, Larraine Sanchez of Benson NC, Regena Bonner of Bountiful UT. also included 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Larry was a Veteran of the US Navy and Navel Reserve. He lived his younger years in Natchez MS moving to Salt Lake City UT where he meet and was sealed to his spouse in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. He moved to Boise ID through employment with the Federal Aviation Administration as a radar technician later moving to Meridian ID to live out his life in service to his church and enjoying his grandchildren and great grandchildren,.

Services will be at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 10am. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary