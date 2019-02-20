Laurence Melvin Dorn Jr. "Larry"

1928 - 2019

Laurence Melvin Dorn Jr "Larry" passed away on February 9, 2019 at the age of 90 in Boise Idaho. Larry was born in Los Angeles California on October 10, 1928 to Laurence Melvin Dorn Sr and Evlyn Dorn. Larry served in the US Army as an MP from 1946-1948, he graduated from Fresno State University and was a Bulldog fan to the end. Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathryn "Virginia" Dorn, his son Kevin Edward Dorn, and his sister Virginia Buckman. Larry is survived by his daughter Lori and James "Jamie" Nolan; Grandchildren, Christopher and Robin Nolan, Matthew and Alaina Nolan, Hannah and Joshua Jones; Great Grandchildren, Carter and Gavin Jones, Kathryn Nolan, and Forrest Nolan. Larry is also survived by his sister Roberta Dorn. Per his wishes there will be no services for him, but a private family interment in his hometown of Santa Rosa California. If you wish to donate please donate to the Idaho Youth Ranch; this was Larry's favorite place to go hunting for treasures! Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary