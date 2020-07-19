Lauri Lynette Rice (Johns)

1968-2020

Lauri Lynette Rice (Johns) (previously of Boise, Idaho), 52, went to be with the Lord at her home in Wilmington, Ohio Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. This is really hard as a parent should never have to write their child's obituary.

Lauri came into this world in Boise to her really excited parents, Larry and Brenda Johns, on March 7th, 1968. Now we had a boy and girl and that was the "perfect" family.

She went to Collister Grade School, Hillside Junior High and graduated in 1986 from Capital High School. She attended a couple of classes at BSU.

Her favorite career choice over the years was when she worked at Hewlett-Packard here in Boise. She was really proud of working there.

In 2002 she moved to Aurora, Colorado where she met the love of her life, Jack Rice. They were married in 2003 and their son, Jack, Jr., was born in 2005. In 2013 their lives were shattered when her husband was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Jack passed away in January of 2014, leaving a devastated widow with a 8 year old little boy. She moved to Ohio later that year to be close to family. At that time her health began declining.

After we moved here last fall, all Lauri talked about was coming back home to Boise. I was going to begin an apartment search for her Thursday the 9th. I was her best friend and she never failed to call me every day. Now sweetie you will be coming home to stay. I love and miss you! Mom

Lauri is survived by her son, Jack Jr. of Wilmington, her brother Ken Johns of Martinsville, OH, her mom Brenda Watson and step-father Cloyd Watson, of Kuna, Idaho. She has cousins, several aunts and uncles and a number of nieces and nephews here in the Boise area. Her father died in 2017 in Missouri.

A memorial get together will be held here in Boise at a later date.



