LaVar Kennard Ward


1933 - 2019
LaVar Kennard Ward passed away on October 17, 2019, at his home in Boise, Idaho. LaVar was born on July 1, 1933, in Logan, Utah, to LeRoy and Marguerite Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Paul, Lynn, and Keith; and a son, Ross J. He is survived by Lois Ward, his wife of 66 years; and eight children: Marvin (Gayle) Ward of Meridian, Idaho, Alan (Deborah) Ward, of Meridian, Idaho, Marie Ward of Nampa, Idaho, Scott (Gina) Ward of Boise, Idaho, JoAnn (Tim) Martin, of Boise Idaho, Stacey (Melissa) Ward, of Naples, Idaho, Cari (Kennon) Cooper of Saratoga Springs, Utah, and Joseph (Diane) Ward, of Manlius, New York; sisters Beth Wheeler of Nampa, Idaho, and Carolyn (Rex) Johns of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brothers Mondell (Sonja) Ward of Arizona, and Frank (Barbara) Ward of Portland, Oregon; two sisters-in-law, Toosje Ward of Meridian, Idaho, and Janice Ward of Salt Lake City, Utah; 27 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A service celebrating LaVar's life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 6711 W. Northview St. in Boise on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00am, with interment at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Boise, promptly at 3:00pm. Viewing and visitation is scheduled at the Northview Chapel for Thursday, October 24, 6:00-7:30pm, and Friday, October 25, 10:00-10:45am. Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, (208) 467-7300. LaVar's full obituary can be read at www.zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019
