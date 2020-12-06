Laverne Powell Winn
October 17, 2020
Palo Alto, California - Laverne Powell Winn, 93, died on October 17, 2020 in Palo Alto, California.
A gravesite service will be held summer 2021 in Boise, Idaho at the Dry Creek Cemetery.
Laverne was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on March 2, 1927 to Norma Kathrina and George Butts Powell Sr. of Norfolk, Virginia. She attended Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Following college she worked for Mutual of Wausau in Charlotte, VA. Laverne was transferred to Portland, Oregon where she met and married in 1954 Samuel Rockway Winn from the Wood River Valley in Idaho. They settled in Boise, Idaho in 1955 were they raised their family and she kept the books for her husband's dental practice. She moved to Denver, Colorado in 2008 and later to Palo Alto, California, 2014 to be close to her daughter, Dr. Virginia Dragone Winn.
Laverne was an active member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Boise, ID. She served as Moderator of the Boise Presbytery, Moderator for the Synod of Idaho and Moderator of the Synod of the Pacific along with being a church Elder and Deacon. Additional organizations where she served as a member and officer were AAUW (American Association of University Women), Southwest District Dental Auxiliary, Florae Bunda Garden Club, PEO and Newcomers. Laverne donated her time to the Assistance League both in Boise, ID and Denver CO and Tax Services for Seniors.
She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her children, Daughter – Charlotte Winn Godsey and her husband, Julian, Houston, Texas; Son – Edward Maurice Winn and wife, Kimberly, Salmon, Idaho; Virginia Dragone Winn and husband, Leonard L. Dragone, San Francisco, California; Grandchildren – Benjamin Mathew Godsey and wife, Jamie, Schulenburg, Texas; Rebecca Diane Godsey, Parker, Colorado; M. Candace Merrill and husband, Kyle, Traverse City, Michigan; Kathryn Keeley Dragone and Samuel Winn Dragone, San Francisco, California; Great Grandchildren – Realeigh and Mia Godsey; Bodhi Merrill.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Presbyterian Foundation, Boise Assistance League or a charity of their choice
.