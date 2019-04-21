LaVine Ann Gardner

Sept. 18, 1949 – April 13, 2019

LaVine Gardner, 69, of Las Vegas went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 13, 2019. She was surrounded with her loving family.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S., Nampa, Idaho 83651. Burial will follow at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery. There will be also a viewing for family and friends at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel on Monday April 22, 2019 from 4-7, 415 12th Ave. S., Nampa, Idaho, 83651 An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

LaVine was born on Sept. 18, 1949 in Santa Barbara, Calif. She lived near the beach and had a wonderful childhood and was still friends with her best friend Judy from kindergarten. She met Dale in the Summer of 1971 and got married in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 1971. It was a 48-year love affair. They raised four boys and a girl.

LaVine was always very successful in all your adventure's including owning two Toy Stores, Housecleaning business, started and operated DaVine Air and being a Health Coach. Her family gatherings and dinners plus her Christmas parties were famous, she touched so many lives. She was always the first one there and the last one to leave, she could out work five people. When you needed something done right you always called LaVine. She always supported the boys in all their sports especially Babe Ruth Baseball where she ran the concession stand, raised money and went to all the District, State and Regional tournaments. She had her Mothers sweet deposition and her Fathers temper, so it was always a fun personality to navigate around. Her and Dale spent 10 years being snow birds at Sun Life RV Park in Mesa, Az. She loved her 5th wheel. She was on many cruses and traveled to many places. She was an amazing Wife, Mother, Sister and she really excelled at being a Grandmother. She never forgot a birthday and all the holidays.

LaVine is survived by her husband, Dale, four sons and Daughter-in-laws. Darrin and Lisa Gardner, Chris and Shelly Gardner, Pat and Sherry Gardner and Jeff and Shannon Gardner and one Daughter Jane'e and her husband Mike. She has 21 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Her Sister Diane of Mesa, Az. Many Cousins and Nephews she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Connie Dominques, In-laws Orrin and LaRue Gardner, John Colvin and Little Jimmy.

We want to thank Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas for the tremendous care and love. She was there many many days the last four months.

She helped so many relatives at the end, she was always an Angel and it's going to be so hard not having her here.

The family suggest memorial contributions to made to the Nampa Salvation Army, 403 12th Ave. S. Nampa, Idaho 83651 or flowers may be sent.