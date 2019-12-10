|
|
Lazaro "Laz" Mendieta
1925 - 2019
Laz Mendieta passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 93 in Nampa, Idaho. Laz was born on December 27, 1925 to his parents, Galo and Ysabel Mendieta, at the Glass Ranch with the assistance of a midwife "Maggie", Margaret Gluch. Laz attended schools with his sister Bene at South Mountain (Pleasant Valley) and McDermitt, Nevada. On October 15, 1952 Laz married Vivian Gabica. They were blessed with the birth of their children, Frank Galo and Lisa Kay. Laz lived a full and fruitful life. He held a passion for his family and friends. He worked hard and played hard, enjoying immensely his ranching/cowboy lifestyle of horses, cattle and fishing, good food and drinks, jokes and a lot of laughter. Laz will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Galo and Ysabel; his wife Vivian of 56 years; his daughter Lisa Burke; his siblings, Bea Jaca, Galo Mendieta, Millie Ugalde, Santy Mendieta, Eloise Smith, Markie Gearhardt, Mary Parker, Emma Albisu, Isabel Eiguren, Tony Mendieta and Victoria Margarite (infant).
Laz is survived by his son, Frank and sister Benita Anderson, both currently residing in Nampa, Idaho and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Jordan Valley, Oregon. Burial will be in the Jordan Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Laz's memory to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or a . Following the service a dinner will be held at the Parish Hall, all are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 10, 2019