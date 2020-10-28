1/1
Leanna Lou Saputo
1945 - 2020
Leanna Lou Saputo beloved companion and mother, was born November 4, 1945 in Hollywood, California. She was the daughter and only child of Frank Saputo, Jr. and Dorothy Donella Quick. She passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at the age of 74 in Boise.
Growing up, Leanna attended schools in Boise. In high school she was a member of the Pep Club and enjoyed the sociality and friendships of her classmates. Leanna loved meeting new people and had many friends. At a very young age, she showed an interest in sewing from watching her mother, and was given her own sewing machine when she was still a young girl. By the time she was in high school she was sewing her own clothes and this skill brought much happiness to her and her loved ones; she created countless beautiful, thoughtful things for them through the years. She had many talents, and enjoyed beautifying and creating a warm and loving home through her skills of decorating, gardening, painting, crafting and baking. She was a home economics major at Boise Junior College and this passion for homemaking continued throughout her life. Her father, a musician in Hollywood, influenced a lifelong love of music as well, which she shared with her children and grandchildren. Leanna had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick to laugh, a trait inherited from her father and a quality always appreciated and enjoyed by her family and friends. She worked at Macy's as a seamstress and also in Macy's bridal department which put her talents to great use, and while there made treasured friends. Leanna was a woman who genuinely loved life and her influence will be felt by her posterity for generations to come.
In 1966, she married Dennis Shockley in Boise, and they had 2 children, a daughter, Dee Dee (Rod) and a son, Todd (Amy). She was remarried in 1974 to the love of her life, Ron Hoagland and they had one son, Rick (Terri) Hoagland. She is survived by her three children, ten grandchildren, Madison (Matt) Youngberg, Berke (Sierra) Walker, and Roma and Gage Walker; Davis and Allison Shockley; Lexi, Kaleb, Aiyanna, and William Hoagland; and one great-granddaughter, Cecily Youngberg. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services are Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Hammett Valley Community Church, in Hammett with viewing at 10:00am, funeral services at 11:00am and graveside following at Glenn Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry. Arrangements by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Park Place Memory Care in Boise and All Care Hospice for their help, support and kindness to Leanna while she was in their care.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
10:00 AM
Hammett Valley Community Church
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hammett Valley Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Rost Funeral Home
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
