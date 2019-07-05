Lee Allison Hicks

1936-2019

Lee was born in Visalia, California on December 14, 1936 to his parents, Albert "Allison" Hicks and Florence Campbell Hicks. After World War 2, the family, including his younger brother, Jerry, moved to Santa Cruz for 5 years, then moving to Los Gatos in 1951, where Lee graduated from Los Gatos High School. Lee attended Stanford University with a degree in journalism and advertising, continuing on to San Francisco Theological Seminary. During these years, Lee met his wife, Barbara on a blind date and they were married 4 months later.

A 15-month internship took the Hicks' to Nebraska, serving 4 churches, 75 miles apart. In 1963, his son Kirk was born. After graduation, Lee served as a pastor in various Nebraska churches (1962-1987), beginning in Elgin, Craig and Valentine. While in Valentine, Lee and Barbara adopted their daughter Kerry in 1968. The Hicks' moved to Columbus in 1974, serving a Presbyterian / UCC church for 13 wonderful years. Lee became a leader in the community, advocating the Children's Clothes Closet, the Columbus Food Pantry, an annual Christmas Dinner for those spending Christmas alone, Rotary Club and Boy Scouts. In 1986, Lee achieved a long-time goal of attaining his Doctorate in Divinity degree from San Francisco Theological Seminary.

In 1988, Lee returned to California serving Easton Presbyterian Church for 7 years, in the Fresno area. Lee and Barbara enjoyed many weekends going to Morro Bay, along the California coast, and fishing at Shaver Lake.

Lee retired from full-time ministry in 1995, continued his calling to Pastor to Pastors and serving as an interim pastor to 4 different churches in the California Central Valley.

In 2003, Lee and Barbara moved to Boise, Idaho to be closer to Kerry's family and their granddaughters. Here, Lee served by being the Interim Executive Director of the Presbytery and lead Bible studies at First Presbyterian and Trinity Presbyterian Churches. In 2015, Lee and Barbara moved to the Boise Terraces Retirement Village, more recently, Lee spent his last 3 years in Redwood Village, a skilled nursing unit. Lee was so proud of all his grandchildren, both in Boise and in Nebraska.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Allison and Florence Hicks. Lee's surviving family includes his brother, Jerry (Ann) Hicks in Santa Fe, NM, his wife, Barbara Hicks in Boise, his children, Kirk (Jennifer) Hicks from Omaha, NE, Kerry (Steve) Calverley in Boise, his grandchildren Katie Hicks and Sophie Hicks in Omaha, Andrew John in Lincoln, Allie Calverley and Kaitlin Calverley in Boise. Lee leaves a legacy of many years of ministry, teaching and touching so many lives and being a beacon of light for many, searching for God in their lives.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 20, at 10:00 am at First Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. Memorials can be sent to the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho, 100 E Warm Springs Ave, Boise, ID 83712. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 5, 2019