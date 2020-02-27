|
Leilani Nock Hasbrouck
August 21, 1928 - February 19, 2020
Leilani Nock Hasbrouck, 91, of Cascade, died Wednesday, February 19, at her home. Leilani was born August 21, 1928, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to George and Norma Nock. She came to Cascade in 1930 when her only sister, Jean, was born. She graduated from Cascade High School in 1947 and attended the University of Idaho, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and sang in Vandaleers. She married John Hasbrouck, her high-school sweetheart and husband of 54 years, in June of 1951. John's service as a captain the USAF led to their temporary relocation to several cities during the Korean War, and in 1952, their oldest daughter, Jane, was born near Chicago, Illinois. They returned home to Cascade in 1953, where they settled down to run the family ranch and raise their children. In addition to Jane, Connie was born in 1954; Nancy, in 1956; Elt, in 1958; John, in 1963; and Sue, in 1965. A large family and farm life meant hard work, and Leilani never shirked from it. To help feed their family, she raised a large garden, canned, processed milk from the cows, and dressed as many as 100 chickens every year. She drove the hay wagon in the winter while John fed the cows; she baled hay in the summer and fed the hay crew that stacked it. Her life and her husband's life were dedicated to more-than-doubling the family farm that John had inherited, and of all the values they instilled in their children, the value of hard work was the most meaningful lesson they imparted. They built a home on the ranch acreage in Horseshoe Bend in 1970 and split their time between the two ends of the ranch. They supported their children's sports and music activities in school, served as area 4-H leaders for a number of years, and were members and leaders of the Alpha Grange. Leilani herself was also active in Eastern Star, Bridge Club, PTA, and church activities. Both Lani and John were members of the Cascade Community Church.
After the eldest son, Elt, returned home to run the ranch, John and Leilani had opportunity to travel, and they enjoyed cruises with dear friends, and touring parts of the world as far away as Russia and Ukraine. However, their home was always Long Valley. They built their retirement home there in 1980 but remained involved with the ranch activities until the time of both of their deaths.
Leilani was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her sister, Jean; and her daughter, Nancy. She is survived by five children: Jane Pitkin, of Cascade; Connie (Don) Tolmie, of Parma; Elt (Trudi) Hasbrouck, of Cascade; John (Pam) Hasbrouck, of Meridian; and Sue (Ron Smith) Hasbrouck, of Lewiston, in addition to her son-in-law, Harry Stathis, of Cascade. At the time of her death, Leilani had twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved by her family and will be missed by them all.
A service for family and close friends will be held later this spring. Anyone wishing to acknowledge appreciation for Leilani may do so by making a memorial donation to the Cascade Medical Center Foundation.
