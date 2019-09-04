|
|
Lelelewa Tano Rikiho
August 1959-2019
Lelelewa Tano Rikiho (Laurie Aton) 60, of Idaho City, ID died alongside her husband Peter Tano Rikiho, 67, on Sunday August 25, 2019 in a car accident.
Lelelewa was born on Aug. 25, 1959 in Boise, ID to Donnis Lough. At 13 Lelelewa, her sister Melissa and brother Scott moved to Idaho Falls, when their mother passed away, to live with their Aunt Ramona and Uncle Gene.
Lelelewa and Peter were married on September 21, 1992. They enjoyed 27 beautiful years of together, residing in the home they built on Torn Creek. When Lelelewa and Peter joined their lives together they asked Ramona and Gene to be their mom and dad.
Lelelewa had her own practice, Heart Fire Institute, offering spiritual counseling and earth based healing. In her twenty years as a spiritual counselor, minister, and teacher, Lelelewa touched many lives sharing her light, love, compassion, and joy. Optimistically sharing these qualities with the world was her calling.
Lelelewa and Peter were humble, loving members of the Amaraji Maha Marai Dharma Center of Boise and its community.
Lelelewa is survived by her son Corey (Elizabeth) and their 4 children; her son Shaun (Mary Beth) and their 5 children; her mother Ramona Burbidge, her Uncles Stan Luther, Alvin (Fe) Luther, and Harold Luther, her brothers Scott Lough (DeAnne Ketwig), John (Kelsey), Craig, Alan, and Kent Burbidge, her sisters Melissa (Tony) Sadler, and Kristen Burbidge.
"See you later alligator." "After a while crocodile."
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019