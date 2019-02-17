Leo Hubert Flinn

1927 - 2019

Leo Hubert Flinn was born October 8, 1927, in Fredonia, Kansas, to Jewell Pippen Flinn and Ernest Hubert Flinn. The family moved to California the next year. Leo graduated from Excelsior High School in Norwalk in 1945 and joined the Merchant Marines that July. He joined the Army in September 1946 and was stationed in Korea where he served as a motor vehicles dispatch clerk.

In 1949 he married the love of his life, Barbara "Bobbie" Thomas, in San Gabriel, California. They were married for 69 years. Returning to school, he attended Compton Junior College and Long Beach City College.

Leo's first job was with General Motors in Southgate, California. He later owned Artcraft Awnings with his father, then in 1960 went to work in the factory-built homes business, managing plant divisions in California and Idaho. In 1975 he opened Flinn Carpet and Tile.

Leo and Bobbie raised five children and Leo was active in Little League, Cub Scouts, and Pony League with his sons. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing golf, and traveling with his family.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents. He's survived by his wife, Bobbie, and his sister, Ernestine Martin of Georgia, and his children: sons Lorey Flinn of Boise, Michael (Cheryl) Flinn of Boise, Rick Flinn of Mountain Home, Patrick Flinn of Moscow, and his daughter Rhonda Flinn of Boise; two grandchildren, Brooke (Ryan) Collings of Michigan and Brion Kimble of Washington; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kasin, Brinlee, and Briar Collings; and Kai, Kolton, Kamri Jo, and Kaylob Kimble.

Leo loved playing golf at Warm Springs Golf Course. He was a Marshall there for many years. He had many good friends there and valued those friendships so very much. He also enjoyed the Boise Senior Center.

There will be no service at Leo's request. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary