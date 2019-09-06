|
|
Leon Eugene Pereira
April 28, 1944 – August 24, 2019
Leon Eugene Pereira passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on August 24, at the age of 75. Leon was a loving husband to Joyce for 50 years, a father, grandfather and a loyal friend. He lived a full life.
Leon was born in Martinez, California and graduated from Mt Diablo High School in 1962. He spent most of his childhood and teenage years on his family's ranch in the Alhambra Valley in Martinez, California. He loved being on the ranch working cattle with his family and eventually built a home in the 1980's for his family, so he could pass down the ranching traditions to his son.
After high school, Leon began working in the construction industry and started his own successful general construction company. For over 25 years, he specialized in building custom homes in the East Bay of California. Leon semi-retired from construction in the mid 90's and moved to Chester, California where he was a business owner and fishing guide on Lake Almanor. He and Joyce moved to Idaho in 2006 where he retired and made many special friends.
Leon had a passion for the outdoors, working cattle on the ranch, deer and elk hunting in the mountains, bird hunting with his dogs, fishing the lakes and streams, and camping with family and friends. He was also an avid car guy and had many hot rods and muscle cars thru the years he enjoyed working on and showing at local car shows.
Leon is survived by his wife Joyce, his son Jim (Shelly) Pereira and daughter Julie Carter, his grandchildren Megan, Ariel (Jacob), and Jaycee, his brother Mike (Judy) Semas, 2 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Daniel Pereira.
A celebration of Leon's life is scheduled for Saturday, September 14th at 1pm at the Brookwood Community Center 105 E. Old Barn Road, Eagle, ID 83616
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leon's memory to the Idaho Humane Society or to the .
Memories and condolences may be shared with Leon's family on his personal webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019