Leona Bernice Lechtenberg

December 1, 1935 ~ April 16, 2019

Leona Harrison ~ Leona Stitt ~

Leona Lechtenberg

No matter the name or the season you knew Leona, throughout time she was the beloved of the LORD. She had a purpose and was called forth by God at the beginning of time, to do a set work ~ touching lives with her heart and deeds. If you knew her, know God is working in your life.

Leona was born in Boise, in the winter of 1935, to Clarence Roy and Bernice Marie (Bruch) Harrison. She attended grades 1-8 at Maple Grove School, and was a 1953 graduate of Boise High School. The eldest of four children: Doris Wilburn, Betty (Mike) Foley, and Blaine Harrison. Blaine himself passed May 1, 2019, with Teresa Murphy by his side. Leona worked for Albertsons General Offices in their early days, St. Luke's, and retired from the Ore-Ida/Heinz Corporation.

Leona met and married Leif Paul "Bud" Stitt in 1954. During their 40 years of marriage, they had four children: Cheryl (Fred) Mitchell, Rick (Barbara) Stitt, Darren Stitt (passed 2004), and Dawn (Mark) Olson. After Leif's passing in 1995, she met and married William "Bill" Lechtenberg in 2000. Leona loved to travel and was blessed to do so over her long retirement with Leif, and then with Bill.

Leona is survived by her three children and Bill's three children: Joanne Exley, Dora Lechtenberg and Kurt (Barbi) Lechtenberg. Together there are many grand-children and great grand-children, niecey's and nephews ~ and the COUSINS.

She loved to cook, to eat, to feed you, to go out and eat with you. She wanted to make sure there were enough seats around the table that you could sit and converse with everyone else, while she, contently with a smile, silently watched everyone eat and be together. She loved family. She loved you! And knowing Jesus, she knew there is a banqueting table awaiting us in Heaven and we shall meet again for that big family reunion of all generations.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 8th at 2:00 PM at the Meridian United Methodist Church, The Church of the Warm Heart, 240 E. Idaho Ave. in Meridian.