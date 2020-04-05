|
Leona June Butler
March 5, 1929 ~ March 29, 2020
Leona was born on March 5, 1929 in Emmett, Idaho. She passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after losing her battle with cancer and other age related issues. Leona was the daughter of Pearl and Emory Morehouse. Leona's parents divorced when she was 5 years old and Pearl subsequently married Arthur Colson. Leona traveled with her Mother and Arthur to Georgia and Colorado during his years serving in the U.S. Army. Following Arthur's military service the family settled in Emmett. She attended school in Emmett and was a cheerleader during her high school years. Leona married her high school sweetheart, Jack Butler. They were married on February 9, 1948 after eloping to Winnemucca, Nevada. Jack and Leona moved to Stibnite, Idaho where Jack worked in mining. Daughter Ann joined the family during their time in Stibnite. They then moved back to Emmett where Jack worked primarily as a barber. Debbie and Jody were added to the family after the move back to Emmett. Leona spent the majority of her time raising daughters and being a world-class homemaker. As a seamstress she sewed many of the clothes that Ann, Debbie and Jody wore as they were growing up. She was also an excellent home decorator. Leona also did some work outside the home as a postal carrier for the USPS and as a clerk in a local dress shop. A good golfer, she was amongst the first women to golf at the Gem County Golf Course when it opened in 1959 as the Emmett City Golf Course. Later in their marriage Leona and Jack built custom homes in Emmett and cabins in the Cascade area. After retirement, they traveled to Yuma, Arizona during the winter. Summers were spent in Cascade. Leona and Jack were married for 62 years before Jack's death in 2010. Leona loved family gatherings, reading and walking. She had a great sense of humor. Leona is survived by her three daughters, Ann Vahlberg (husband Terry), Debbie Hetherington (husband Jack) and Jody Clark (husband Bill) as well as sister Pam Lawson (husband John), brother Troy Colson and half-sister Donna Beeler (husband Terry). Leona was known as "Bada" to her seven grandchildren: Brian Vahlberg, Sarah Jacobson, Doug Hetherington, Melissa Galli, Jacob Hartnett, Ryan Hartnett and Molly Richmond. She also is survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her Mom and Step-Father, Pearl and Arthur Colson, and Father and Step-Mother, Emory and Mildred Morehouse. Leona spent her last few years as a resident of Touchmark Care Facility in Meadow Lake Village in Meridian, Idaho where she received exceptional love and care during her time there. A special "Thank you" goes to Keystone Hospice for their care and concern. She will be missed dearly by her family. Due to coronavirus limitations there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Emmett Public School Foundation, 400 South Pine, Emmett, ID 83617, 208-365-5988 or . Arrangements under the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020