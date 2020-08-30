1/2
Leonard Frederick "Buck" Kunz
1925 - 2020
Leonard F "Buck" Kunz
1925-July 25, 2020
Buck Kunz, age 94, of Eagle, Idaho, passed away due to Covid-19 on July 25, 2020. He grew up on a farm in Emmetsburg, Iowa.
He joined the US Navy in 1943. Following WW-II he worked as a civil servant at the Alameda, California, Naval Air Station until 1958. While on active duty he was aerial gunnery and parachute jump qualified. His wartime duties included aircraft maintenance, being on the boxing team, and shore patrol.
In 1958 he started farming in Jerome, Idaho. The farm was sold in 1980. He began RV ing to Yuma, Arizona and eventually settled there.
Buck is survived by a son, Robert, and wife, Mary of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Another son, Richard, and wife, Jill Lawrence, live in Eagle, Idaho. Grandson, Josh and great grand children live in Louisiana. Granddaughter, Heidi McCowan, husband James and great grand children live in New York.
Buck's ashes will be sprinkled in Stanley, Idaho.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
