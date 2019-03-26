LeRoy Winston Coon

1929-2019

LeRoy Winston Coon's work here is done. He returned to his Heavenly Father, loved ones and friends who passed on before him. Roy passed away with his sweetheart of 68 years Mary and family by his side.

Roy loved life and was blessed with an innovative and keen mind. He built his first house at age 18 and was a journeyman carpenter by 21. In his early days he built and raced jalopies on a dirt track in Meridian. He was a member of the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue.

He loved to hunt and ride ATV's and snowmobiles in the mountains where he and Mary had a cabin. Family and many friends were welcomed there and share treasured memories. Roy was a master carpenter, fabricator, builder of dams, bridges, custom homes, and cabinets. He taught many the value of hard work and a strong ethic.

Roy was an elder and pastor of the Church of Christ. Roy and Mary were instrumental in starting the Church of Christ, Treasure Valley Local. He touched many hearts and lives with his compassion and love. Many were baptized and brought to God by Roy's spiritual influence through his missionary work.

He is survived by his beloved family, wife Mary, children Stan, Debbie, Karen and spouses Renee, Bob, Rich, 8 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren, and Annie dog.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 2200 E. State St. in Eagle.

Please visit Leroy's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary