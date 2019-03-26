Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Christ
2200 E. State St.
Eagle, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Coon


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LeRoy Coon Obituary
LeRoy Winston Coon
1929-2019
LeRoy Winston Coon's work here is done. He returned to his Heavenly Father, loved ones and friends who passed on before him. Roy passed away with his sweetheart of 68 years Mary and family by his side.
Roy loved life and was blessed with an innovative and keen mind. He built his first house at age 18 and was a journeyman carpenter by 21. In his early days he built and raced jalopies on a dirt track in Meridian. He was a member of the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue.
He loved to hunt and ride ATV's and snowmobiles in the mountains where he and Mary had a cabin. Family and many friends were welcomed there and share treasured memories. Roy was a master carpenter, fabricator, builder of dams, bridges, custom homes, and cabinets. He taught many the value of hard work and a strong ethic.
Roy was an elder and pastor of the Church of Christ. Roy and Mary were instrumental in starting the Church of Christ, Treasure Valley Local. He touched many hearts and lives with his compassion and love. Many were baptized and brought to God by Roy's spiritual influence through his missionary work.
He is survived by his beloved family, wife Mary, children Stan, Debbie, Karen and spouses Renee, Bob, Rich, 8 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren, and Annie dog.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 2200 E. State St. in Eagle.
Please visit Leroy's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now