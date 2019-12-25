|
Leslie Bailey
Leslie Jane Healy was born on January 18, 1955 to Betty Jean and Bruce Albert Healy. She joined her sister Sue, and her brother, Lee.
Leslie's childhood was full of adventures. Her parents ran the Girl Scout Ranch in Salmon, Idaho, and owned the Montgomery Ward stores, in addition to so many more adventures. Leslie grew up working and was gifted with amazing influences. Her Grandma Goldy was more important to her than she could express. They spent a great amount of time together, and loved and appreciated each other a great deal. Leslie met Wilbur Fifer at a very early age, and fell in love immediately. We would tell you the story of Donna Hudson, but it's not for the faint of heart! Leslie and Wilbur married and had two children; Sarina Fifer and Royce Fifer. Through the years, they camped, hunted, fished, traveled, ranched, and had amazing adventures. Leslie joined Aflac in 2001 and loved her clients and colleagues. She made lifelong friends, by all accounts. Crazy though, she made lifelong friends wherever she went and whatever she did. She became a "Glamma" to Daini Justine and Chase in 1994 and 1996 and loved every second of her grandkids. Leslie made it her mission to support everyone who looked to her for advice. She always was the voice of reason and the "Mom" of the group. Not only did she love life, she loved everyone in her life. She never stopped smiling and she always had positive words. She would, however, give you her honest opinion if it was warranted. She supported Sarina and Royce at every turn and never failed to give them her advice when they needed it most. Leslie met Chris Kenner in 2013 and they eventually married March 2019. They loved to boat, camp, travel and spend time together. They found an amazing connection and love for each other. When Leslie got sick, we were all certain that she would beat it- no doubts. The first round – no worries. The second round, a little more trepidatious, but we knew she had this. . . it eventually became so evil that we had no chance. Until the end, she maintained her sense of humor, her amazing attitude, and her fabulous connection with her friends. As a family, we would like to thank Julie Mulder, Linda Minegar, Chris Peterson, Stephanie Doty and all of her amazing friends that were always there – no matter what. Leslie's service will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N Meridian Rd., Meridian, ID 83646. A Celebration of Life will take place afterward, at the home of Pat Minegar, 3940 E. Raja Dr., Meridian, ID, from 1:00 p.m. to whenever Leslie decides we are finished!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019