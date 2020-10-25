Lester Lee "Les" Bingaman
1934-2020
Lester Lee Bingaman, 86, of McCall, ID passed away Oct. 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Les was born in Gleason, TN on June 19, 1934. He graduated from Gleason High School in 1952. After serving in the U.S. Army, he received his B.A. in Production Administration/Manufacturing Management from Michigan State University in 1959. He also completed specialized courses from the Brookings Institute, Syracuse University and the University of Michigan.
Les was married to Ruth Anne Heath in Lansing, MI on July 16, 1955. They were married for 65 wonderful years.
Les worked for Corning Glass Works in MI, NY, IN and PA; Varian EIMAC in UT and CA; and Carpenter Advanced Ceramics in CA and Australia. Upon moving to McCall, the family owned and operated Exodus Wilderness Adventures in Riggins, ID.
Les was a member of the American Legion and Rotary International and served as president of the McCall Rotary chapter. He and Ruth were members of the Community Congregational Church of McCall where he served as head trustee and member of the investment committee. Les loved his community, his church and his country and everywhere that he lived he stepped forward and took on leadership responsibilities. While in Wellsboro, PA he was President of the hospital board, Director of Chamber of Commerce and Director of the United Way.
Les loved being outdoors. His hobbies included fishing, camping, hunting and horseback riding.
Les is survived by his beloved wife Ruth; his children Vicki (Bingaman) Egler, Pam (Bingaman) Latham, Amy (Bingaman) Sinclair and David Bingaman; grandchildren Leslie Schutte, James Latham, Sarah Wesbecher, Eric Egler, Olivia Bingaman and Catherine Bingaman; great-grandchildren Bethany and Sam Schutte, Dakota, Hunter and Jordan Latham, Lillian and Zachary Wesbecher, Ethan and Oliver Egler.
He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth, his mother Maurine and his sister Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 696, McCall, ID 83638-0696
A Celebration of Les's Life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., in the Community Congregational Church, 901 1st St., McCall, ID 83638
Online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com
Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home.